Bryan Cranston Won't Sign Autographs For Fans Anymore...

The Breaking Bad star has announced he's doing a bit of a Ringo and "retiring" from putting pen to paper for his fans.

Bryan Cranston has announced he's "retiring" from signing autographs.

The Hollywood actor took to Twitter this morning to tell his fans: "Friends, After 18 years of signing everything for fans - I’m retiring. Overwhelmed by requests and I just can’t do it anymore."

However, luckily for his admirers, he's still totally fine with taking a selfie.

Friends,

After 18 years of signing everything for fans - I’m retiring. Overwhelmed by requests and I just can’t do it anymore.

I love meeting fans and will personalize pix in person, but that’s all. Thanks for your understanding. See you on the street - we’ll take a selfie! Bryan — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) February 1, 2018

He continued: "I love meeting fans and will personalize pix in person, but that’s all. Thanks for your understanding. See you on the street - we’ll take a selfie! Bryan".

Cranston's post is somewhat reminiscent of Ringo Starr's famous video in which he announced he could no longer keep up with the demands of fan mail... With "peace and love" of course!

And the comparisons haven't been lost on these fans either...

Relive the moment from 2008 again below:

The artist also known as Richard Starkey MBE, issued this stern warning: “This is a serious message to everybody watching my update right now, PEACE AND LOVE, PEACE AND LOVE. I want to tell you - PLEASE - after the 20th of October, do not send fan mail to any address that you have.



“NOTHING WILL BE SIGNED after the 20th of October. If that has the date on the envelope, it’s gonna be tossed. I’M WARNING YOU - with peace and love - I HAVE TOO MUCH TO DO.



“So NO MORE FAN MAIL. Thank you thank you - and no objects to be signed. NOTHING. Anyway, peace and love peace and love.”

Classic.

Lead photo credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff/Getty Images