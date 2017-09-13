This 90s Comedy Series Could Be Returning Soon...

John Michie Shares Photo Of Daughter's Empty Room Following Death At Bestival
The Holby City and Coronation Street actor has posted the image after confirming his daughter Louella passed away due to a "tragic accident" at the festival.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Chris Barrie has strongly hinted we could see the most incompetent leisure centre manager return to our screens.
Chris Barrie has strongly hinted that The Brittas Empire could return our TV screens.
The actor played incompetent leisure centre boss Gordon Brittas in the popular 90s sitcom between 1991 and 1997, and he looks set to reprise his role after revealing a cast and crew reunion will take place next month.
Credit: Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images
He told The Metro: "There's a lot of momentum for this among the fans who mainly come and see me for Red Dwarf.
"We're having a reunion on October 2 which is part of re-launching the Ringwood Recreation Centre, where we filmed it, and a lot of the cast are coming down, the original writers are coming down, and I think we might use that as a bit of a platform to try and do something."
Barrie - who also stars as the hologram Rimmer in Red Dwarf - was keen for The Brittas Empire to return in 2015 and, while the programme didn't make it back on the small screen, he is hoping now there's too much support for the producers to ignore.
He explained: "They did nearly do it in 2015, but I think there's so much momentum for it now's the time."
Remind yourself of the hit show here:
Photo credit: BBC/The Brittas Empire
The Holby City and Coronation Street actor has posted the image after confirming his daughter Louella passed away due to a "tragic accident" at the festival.
Some have criticised the show for setting a bad example for children, after the comedian was seen hiding in a fridge.
The Wall Of Glass singer has discussed his past collaborations, but insisted he won't be featuring on an EDM track any time soon.
Dave Grohl and co. are sharing snippets of their Concrete and Gold LP ahead of its release this Friday 15 September.
The Ten Year War summarises the career of the legendary metal band with eight classic albums - and it could be yours!
The Hollywood actor joined them on stage at the O2 Academy Brixton to play the new track, which features on their Wonderful Wonderful album.
As Radio X prepares to broadcast live from We Are Manchester, we count down our favourite bands from the wonderful city. Is your favourite here?
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
Comments
Powered by Facebook