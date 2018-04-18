Bookies Put Odds On Who Coronation St's Pat Phelan Will Kill Next

Connor McIntyre aka Pat Phelan from Coronation Street. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

William Hill have opened a book on who the soap serial killer will target next…

Coronation Street's calculated killer Pat Phelan looks set to bump off Gary Windass next.

Bookmakers William Hill have opened a book on who the evil Corrie character - played by Connor McIntyre - will do away with after he was recently found alive following his potentially-devastating harbour wall fall.

Gary is the Evens favourite with the bookies to be Phelan's next victim, but the soap supervillain could also come after his wife Eileen Phelan (Sue Cleaver), who stamped on his hands as he was trying to save himself from falling.

William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams said: "Pat Phelan has many an enemy and there are many who need to be looking over their shoulder.

"Gary is the red hot favourite but Eileen perhaps knows too much."

Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) is 4/1 third favourite after he rushed to Eileen's rescue on the night of Phelan's downfall, during which Phelan confessed all to Eileen about killing Andy Carver (Oliver Farnworth), Vinny Ashford (Ian Kelsey) and Luke Britton (Dean Fagan).

The bookies also believe there is an outside chance the 'Corrie' script writers could decide to do away with Anna Windass (Debbie Rush) and her daughter Faye Windass (Ellie Leach), who are priced at 16/1 and 25/1 respectively.

Anna is currently in prison after Phelan framed her for attempted murder and she was handed a five-year sentence.

After the verdict had been delivered, she shouted: "No, I didn't do it.

"I didn't push Seb. He's made fools of you all. He's the one, him. He's the one that should be in here not me - he should be locked up.

"Patrick Phelan is pure evil, I didn't do it."