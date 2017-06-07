Bodger & Badger Star Andy Cunningham Dies Aged 67

WATCH: Liam Gallagher Shares BTS Wall Of Sound Video
See the Oasis man behind the scenes on the making of his "f***ing very tasty" Wall Of Glass video.
The creator of the much-loved children's show has sadly passed away after a long illness.
Bodger & Badger creator Andy Cunningham has died.
The children's TV presenter - who was best known for playing handyman Simon Bodger alongside his mashed potato-loving puppet pal Badger in the hit show from 1989 to 1999 - passed away on Tuesday (6 June) in Brighton after a long illness, The Sun reports.
Comedian Charmian Hughes wrote on Facebook: "So sad to hear Andy Cunningham has died. I first met him doing his magic show when I was being a terrible clown at the same event and we were near neighbours in Islington. He was so sweet and kind and full of advice.
"I had quite a pash on him but my dog Arthur weed on him when he came to dinner, so put paid to that. I last saw him at the Brighton fringe about three years ago and he was very mischievous in my audience. Actually, he was my audience. RIP sweet man."
And ventriloquist Andy Williams also paid tribute to the puppeteer and magician, vowing to pay homage to the star with a special meal.
He wrote: "Thanks for the laughs Sir. Tonight I shall have Mash Potato".
'Bodger & Badger' co-star Andre Vincent sent love to his "brother" and said he would "truly miss" his pal.
He wrote: "He let me be his baddy in his TV show and I played Sidney Fudgepocket...I loved him and his crazy creations. Big love brother and I will truly miss you. X"
