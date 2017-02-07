Blind Date Set To Return To TV

Stereophonics And More For Y Not Festival 2017
Two Door Cinema Club, The Vaccines and Jake Bugg also join the bill for the Derbyshire event….
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The classic dating show, which was presented by the late Cilla Black between 1985 and 2003 is to be given a “reboot”, returning on Friday nights on Channel 5.
A source told The Sun: “Blind Date is the original dating show and it's huge news to bring it back.
“It's a classic format that will be rebooted to make it young, sexy and modern. Expect sparks to fly. In an age of Tinder, you have got to earn the right to love on this show."
Cilla Black died in 2015 and while it’s still not confirmed who will replace her as the host, it’s thought that Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, pop prince Olly Murs and Coronation Street stars Georgia May Foote and Helen Flanagan are “in talks” about fronting the series.
The rumours say that the traditional format of the series will be kept - three singles will be questioned by someone seeking love, without the benefit of being able to see the contestants.
The new couple are then sent on a holiday to see how they get on. The reports say that the new show will have additional “twists” for a new generation of viewers.
Two Door Cinema Club, The Vaccines and Jake Bugg also join the bill for the Derbyshire event….
The Oasis man has taken to Twitter to share his condiment preferences in a bizarre post.
Guitarist Freddie Cowan told Radio X's Gordon Smart fans can expect new music at their Truck Festival headline slot.
Josh Homme and co. have shared pictures hinting that they're back in the studio.
The Wakefield outfit will celebrate the release of their third album with shows throughout May this year.
The band will be joined by special guests The Coral and Reverend and the Makers at Tranmere Rovers Stadium.
With The Wombats, The Cribs are to perform their classic albums from ten years ago in full, we ponder: which other LPs from ’07 would you like to hear live?
If you’ve managed to go the past 31 days without having any booze, WELL DONE. If you’re planning on heading off out tonight to celebrate, let these tunes get you in the mood. Please drink responsibly.
To celebrate Kasabian's Reading & Leeds announcement, we've put together a list of Serge and Tom's top 15 greatest ever tracks. And believe us, it wasn't Eez-Eh!
To celebrate Burns Night, Radio X looks at just a handful of the great songs and acts to come out of the country.
Comments
Powered by Facebook