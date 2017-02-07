Blind Date Set To Return To TV

A source told The Sun: “Blind Date is the original dating show and it's huge news to bring it back.

“It's a classic format that will be rebooted to make it young, sexy and modern. Expect sparks to fly. In an age of Tinder, you have got to earn the right to love on this show."

Cilla Black died in 2015 and while it’s still not confirmed who will replace her as the host, it’s thought that Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison, pop prince Olly Murs and Coronation Street stars Georgia May Foote and Helen Flanagan are “in talks” about fronting the series.

The rumours say that the traditional format of the series will be kept - three singles will be questioned by someone seeking love, without the benefit of being able to see the contestants.

The new couple are then sent on a holiday to see how they get on. The reports say that the new show will have additional “twists” for a new generation of viewers.