New Blade Runner 2049 Posters Released

Serge Pizzorno: “Guitars Haven’t Been Heard On The Radio Enough”
Kasabian’s songwriter and guitarist has been telling Radio X that the band’s new album was “based on instinct”.
The remake of the classic 1982 film will be released on 6 October 2017.
New Blade Runner 2049 posters have been released, and they look pretty sharp.
The sequel to the 1982 Ridley Scott classic sees Harrison Ford return as Rick Deckhard and introduces his successor in Ryan Gosling.
The stylish posters have very much made the lead actors their focus, placing weather-beaten veteran Ford in front of crumbling ruins, while Gosling shines against brilliant white next to his slick car.
You know his past. Discover his future. #BladeRunner2049 pic.twitter.com/jDfFgct3lf— #BladeRunner 2049 (@bladerunner) May 4, 2017
A new civilization begins now. #BladeRunner2049 pic.twitter.com/eEQXBVFuA4— #BladeRunner 2049 (@bladerunner) May 4, 2017
At the end of last year, the film's first teaser trailer was unveiled. See it again here:
The film, which is set for release on 6 October 2017, also stars Dave Bautista, Jared Leto, Robin Wright, Ana de Armas, Sylvia Hoeks, Mackenzie Davis, Carla Juri, and Lennie James.
