Black Mirror Season 4 Trailer Drops

Black Mirror Season 4 teaser
Credit: Netflix
00:50
Charlie Brooker’s spooky sci-fi anthology series will be back on Netflix soon with six new episodes…
Netflix have announced that there will be six new episodes of Black Mirror, “coming soon”.
All the new shows will be written by its creator Charlie Brooker, and will continue with the series’ look at alternate realities, changes in society and satirical jibes at technology.
Acclaimed actress and director Jodie Foster has been confirmed to be behind the camera on the episode called Arkangel, while Maxine Peake stars in the creepy-looking Metalhead.
The titles and the casts of the new episodes have been confirmed… but details of each show’s plot remains a mystery.
Crocodile stars Andrea Riseborough, Andrew Gower and Kiran Sonia Sawar and has been directed by John Hillcoat.
Arkangel has been directed by Jodie Foster and stars Rosemarie Dewitt, Brenna Harding and Owen Teague.
Hang The DJ stars Georgina Campbell, Joe Cole and George Blagden and has been directed by Tim Van Patten.
Charlie Brooker has co-written USS Callister with William Bridges and it stars Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson and Michaela Coel. The director is Toby Haynes.
Metalhead stars Maxine Peake, Jake Davies and Clint Dyer and has been directed by David Slade.
Finally, Black Museum stars Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright and Babs Olusanmokun and has been directed by Colm McCarthy.
Previous episodes of Black Mirror have featured future Doctor Who Jodie Whittaker, Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, Mad Men’s Jon Hamm and The Shadow Line’s Rafe Spall.
Themes in series one to three have included the blackmail of the British Prime Minister, a society which can record everything they see, a cartoon bear that becomes an MP and a world where it’s possible to rate real people with stars “out of five”.
