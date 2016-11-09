Black Mirror Denies Trump Result Is Marketing Campaign

16:07

Show creators have responded to those drawing parallels between the result and the dystopian show on social media.

The creators of Black Mirror have responded to jokes that Donald Trump's election is just a marketing tool for an upcoming episode.

Following the news of Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton, people have taken to Twitter to use the #RIPAmerica hashtag and even compare the outcome of the result to the Charlie Brooker-created series.

Now, the series - which is currently hosting its third series on Netflix - responded to the tweets to confirm that indeed "this is reality".

See their tweet below:

Gulp.

It's not difficult to see why some might draw comparisons between real-life events and the dystopian drama, which in the past has featured an episode where a cartoon teddy bear is put forward for a political election, and where the Prime Minister is forced to have sex with a pig.

Yes, really.

