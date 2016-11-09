Black Mirror Denies Trump Result Is Marketing Campaign

The creators of Black Mirror have responded to jokes that Donald Trump's election is just a marketing tool for an upcoming episode.

Following the news of Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton, people have taken to Twitter to use the #RIPAmerica hashtag and even compare the outcome of the result to the Charlie Brooker-created series.

OKAY DONALD TRUMP IS PRESIDENT, I THOUGHT I WOKE UP IN AN EPISODE OF BLACK MIRROR — GITOO COOCHIE FRITOO (@gitoo) November 9, 2016

I feel like we're all a part of a Black Mirror episode — Emma Blackery (@emmablackery) November 9, 2016

Praying all of this is a @blackmirror advertising campaign and they just went big on the budget..... no? Oh ok then — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) November 9, 2016

Now, the series - which is currently hosting its third series on Netflix - responded to the tweets to confirm that indeed "this is reality".

See their tweet below:

This isn't an episode. This isn't marketing. This is reality. — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) November 9, 2016

Gulp.

It's not difficult to see why some might draw comparisons between real-life events and the dystopian drama, which in the past has featured an episode where a cartoon teddy bear is put forward for a political election, and where the Prime Minister is forced to have sex with a pig.

Yes, really.

Photo: Facebook/Black Mirror Netflix