Black Mirror Denies Trump Result Is Marketing Campaign

Brandon Flowers Hopes Fans "Aren't Let Down" By Tour Line-Up
The Killers frontman wants fans to know that "a lot of heart" is still going into their live shows, despite the absence of Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Show creators have responded to those drawing parallels between the result and the dystopian show on social media.
The creators of Black Mirror have responded to jokes that Donald Trump's election is just a marketing tool for an upcoming episode.
Following the news of Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton, people have taken to Twitter to use the #RIPAmerica hashtag and even compare the outcome of the result to the Charlie Brooker-created series.
OKAY DONALD TRUMP IS PRESIDENT, I THOUGHT I WOKE UP IN AN EPISODE OF BLACK MIRROR— GITOO COOCHIE FRITOO (@gitoo) November 9, 2016
I feel like we're all a part of a Black Mirror episode— Emma Blackery (@emmablackery) November 9, 2016
Praying all of this is a @blackmirror advertising campaign and they just went big on the budget..... no? Oh ok then— Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) November 9, 2016
Now, the series - which is currently hosting its third series on Netflix - responded to the tweets to confirm that indeed "this is reality".
See their tweet below:
This isn't an episode. This isn't marketing. This is reality.— Black Mirror (@blackmirror) November 9, 2016
Gulp.
It's not difficult to see why some might draw comparisons between real-life events and the dystopian drama, which in the past has featured an episode where a cartoon teddy bear is put forward for a political election, and where the Prime Minister is forced to have sex with a pig.
Yes, really.
Photo: Facebook/Black Mirror Netflix
The Killers frontman wants fans to know that "a lot of heart" is still going into their live shows, despite the absence of Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer.
The Never Gonna Give You Up singer has hinted he'd welcome the chance of working in the studio with the Learn To Fly rockers.
The band have confirmed they'll play a special show in L.A. next month, as they share a new version of their One More Light video.
Listen to the first cut to come from his new album, Low In High School, which is set for release on 17 November.
The sequel to spy flick Kingsman has hit UK cinemas - but is there a danger its main star could swap sides?
Toilets in Geneva have been blocked by €100,000 (£88,000) in high-denomination euro banknotes - prompting prosecutors to seek the money's origin.
When rock music hits the dancefloor, it can be a beautiful thing. We look at the greatest examples of the indie remix.
Feeling bookish? Celebrate Book Lovers Day with a selection of songs that pay homage to books, novels, anthologies and novellas.
To mark World Philosophy Day, let's get DEEP. Is your existentialism all relative, or are you in love with a notion?
Motivating yourself to lift weights in the gym is pretty difficult. Use these tracks to help you make the gains.
Comments
Powered by Facebook