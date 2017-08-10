Bill Murray Saw Groundhog Day Musical Twice And People Freaked

WATCH: Liam Gallagher Unveils For What It's Worth Single
The rocker has told Radio X that the track is "the most Oasis-y song" on his forthcoming As You Were album.
Bill Murray caused a bit of a stir on Twitter last night (10 August) when he was spotted watching the Groundhog Day musical… FOR THE SECOND NIGHT RUNNING.
Groundhog Day Trailer 1993
02:39
New York Times culture writer Sopan Deb spotted the star in attendance at the musical, which is currently running at the August Wilson theatre on Broadway and has music and lyrics by comedian Tim Minchin.
Deb tweeted: “THIS IS NOT A JOKE: Bill Murray went to see the Groundhog Day musical again tonight”.
THIS IS NOT A JOKE: Bill Murray went to see the Groundhog Day musical again tonight.— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) August 10, 2017
He then had to clarify: “I know, given my earlier tweet, that you guys think I’m screwing with you…. What if he thinks he hasn’t seen it yet?”
I know, given my earlier tweet, that you guys think I'm screwing with you. But no. Murray went to the show by himself. He's there right now. https://t.co/LXcoXVJ2RY— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) August 10, 2017
The writer then had to check himself, adding: “Wait, is it possible this is yesterday?
wait is it possible that this is yesterday? Am I a God? Did I read all your tweets already? DOES ANYONE HAVE A VERMOUTH WITH A TWIST?!?!— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) August 10, 2017
Like the 1993 movie, the musical tells the story of obnoxious TV weatherman Phil Connors who is condemned to spend the same day over and over, until he changes his ways.
I should note: Murray repeatedly told cast members last night that he'd come see it again. I don't think anyone thought it'd be immediately.— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) August 10, 2017
