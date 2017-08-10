Bill Murray Saw Groundhog Day Musical Twice And People Freaked

10th August 2017, 16:13

The actor causes ripples on Twitter when he’s spotted attending the show two nights in a row. Was he having his own Groundhog Day?

Bill Murray 2016

Bill Murray caused a bit of a stir on Twitter last night (10 August) when he was spotted watching the Groundhog Day musical… FOR THE SECOND NIGHT RUNNING.

New York Times culture writer Sopan Deb spotted the star in attendance at the musical, which is currently running at the August Wilson theatre on Broadway and has music and lyrics by comedian Tim Minchin.

Deb tweeted: “THIS IS NOT A JOKE: Bill Murray went to see the Groundhog Day musical again tonight”.

He then had to clarify: “I know, given my earlier tweet, that you guys think I’m screwing with you…. What if he thinks he hasn’t seen it yet?”

The writer then had to check himself, adding: “Wait, is it possible this is yesterday?

Like the 1993 movie, the musical tells the story of obnoxious TV weatherman Phil Connors who is condemned to spend the same day over and over, until he changes his ways.

