WATCH: Bake Off Fans Slam Noel Fielding Gag As Irresponsible

Watch Great British Bake Off Premiered Last Night And Most Of You Loved It
See the best reactions to Channel 4's new look version of the baking competition.
Some have criticised the show for setting a bad example for children, after the comedian was seen hiding in a fridge.
Despite Great British Bake Off's move to Channel 4, it's been widely well-received by audiences old and new.
But some fans weren't happy with a skit which involved new presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, seeing the Mighty Boosh star coming out of a fridge.
See it here:
Just when you thought @NoelFielding11 couldn’t get any cooler...#GBBO #BreadWeek pic.twitter.com/XLTzXo4W2r— Channel 4 (@Channel4) September 12, 2017
Despite the moment clearly being scripted for comedic value, some didn't take kindly to the gag online, slamming Channel 4 for setting a bad example to children.
#GBBO Great British Bake Off - Noel Fielding hiding and being shut in a fridge by Sandi Toksvig. Great message to all the kids watching.— Wayne Martin (@waynem207) September 12, 2017
#Channel 4. Bake off. What a good example for children. Noel Fielding climbing inside a fridge and closing door.— Bill Cunningham (@NaeNumpty) September 12, 2017
Really disappointed that bake off just showed a presenter being shut in a fridge! Not a great child safety tip!!— Lorraine Howie (@Loz232) September 12, 2017
The Great British Bake Off 2017 A show watched by 1000s of children & talentless @noelfielding11 hid in a fridge #irresponsible #GBBO2017— Nikky Mills (@Saffyre) September 12, 2017
It's not all been bad, however, with a lot of love being shown for the star over the weeks.
Noel Fielding's vibes are so calming and reassuring I feel like he'd be a good person to talk about life with at 4am on a rooftop u kno— zannah (@notjustblondee) September 5, 2017
I love how Noel Fielding is getting more and more 'Boosh' each week. He's working up to Old Gregg for the finale. I know it. #GBBO2017 pic.twitter.com/Yjx4M9gDzd— GlutenFreeGuineaPig (@MoogleMosh) September 12, 2017
I actually really like Noel Fielding as a bake off presenter pic.twitter.com/FYrRAUddlk— Livv Humphries (@_livhumphries_) September 12, 2017
I love Noel fielding being in bake off pic.twitter.com/0CSjRzmHW3— HB (@letsgetlosttt) September 12, 2017
Lead photo credit: Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive/PA Images
