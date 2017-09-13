WATCH: Bake Off Fans Slam Noel Fielding Gag As Irresponsible

13th September 2017, 14:29

Some have criticised the show for setting a bad example for children, after the comedian was seen hiding in a fridge.

Despite Great British Bake Off's move to Channel 4, it's been widely well-received by audiences old and new.

But some fans weren't happy with a skit which involved new presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, seeing the Mighty Boosh star coming out of a fridge.

See it here:

Despite the moment clearly being scripted for comedic value, some didn't take kindly to the gag online, slamming Channel 4 for setting a bad example to children.

It's not all been bad, however, with a lot of love being shown for the star over the weeks.

