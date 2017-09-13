WATCH: Bake Off Fans Slam Noel Fielding Gag As Irresponsible

Despite Great British Bake Off's move to Channel 4, it's been widely well-received by audiences old and new.

But some fans weren't happy with a skit which involved new presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, seeing the Mighty Boosh star coming out of a fridge.

See it here:

Despite the moment clearly being scripted for comedic value, some didn't take kindly to the gag online, slamming Channel 4 for setting a bad example to children.

#GBBO Great British Bake Off - Noel Fielding hiding and being shut in a fridge by Sandi Toksvig. Great message to all the kids watching. — Wayne Martin (@waynem207) September 12, 2017

#Channel 4. Bake off. What a good example for children. Noel Fielding climbing inside a fridge and closing door. — Bill Cunningham (@NaeNumpty) September 12, 2017

Really disappointed that bake off just showed a presenter being shut in a fridge! Not a great child safety tip!! — Lorraine Howie (@Loz232) September 12, 2017

The Great British Bake Off 2017 A show watched by 1000s of children & talentless @noelfielding11 hid in a fridge #irresponsible #GBBO2017 — Nikky Mills (@Saffyre) September 12, 2017

It's not all been bad, however, with a lot of love being shown for the star over the weeks.

Noel Fielding's vibes are so calming and reassuring I feel like he'd be a good person to talk about life with at 4am on a rooftop u kno — zannah (@notjustblondee) September 5, 2017

I love how Noel Fielding is getting more and more 'Boosh' each week. He's working up to Old Gregg for the finale. I know it. #GBBO2017 pic.twitter.com/Yjx4M9gDzd — GlutenFreeGuineaPig (@MoogleMosh) September 12, 2017

I actually really like Noel Fielding as a bake off presenter pic.twitter.com/FYrRAUddlk — Livv Humphries (@_livhumphries_) September 12, 2017

I love Noel fielding being in bake off pic.twitter.com/0CSjRzmHW3 — HB (@letsgetlosttt) September 12, 2017

Lead photo credit: Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive/PA Images

