WATCH: Antonio Banderas Nails The Ageing Rock Star In Gun Shy

Antonio Banderas stars as an ageing rocker in his next film, and it looks like he's got his part down to a tee.

Watch the trailer for Gun Shy above.

The Simon West-directed British comedy follows Turk Henry, whose life is turned upside down when his supermodel wife (Olga Kurylenko) is kidnapped while they're vacationing in Thailand.

However, being the ageing rocker that he is, Turk's only good for playing the bass, playing the field and partying... and he doesn't even do it that well these days.

Gun Shy, starring Antonio Banderas and Olga Kurylenko, is set for release in September 2017.