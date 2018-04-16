Ant McPartlin Pleads Guilty To Drink Driving

The TV presenter was found to be twice over the legal limit last month…

Ant McPartlin has been fined £86,000 and banned from getting behind the wheel for 20 months after he admitted to drink-driving.

The Britain's Got Talent co-host appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates Court earlier today (16 Aoril), where he was found to have been more than twice the legal limit when he was involved in a collision with two other cars in Richmond, South West London, on March 18.

The driver of one of the cars said in a witness statement that he and his wife "could have died as a result of Mr McPartlin's reckless driving".

The other motorist involved in the collision claimed that the 42-year-old TV star's car was coming round a corner like a "rocket".

Ant was fined £86,000, as well as £85 in prosecution fees and a £170 surcharge, and the judge told the Saturday Night Takeaway co-host that the fine was proportionate to his weekly earnings of £130,000, and that the incident had seen him lose his "good character".

The judge said: "You were a man of good character ... you have lost that good character."

Ant's driving ban could be reduced to 15 months, provided he completes a referral programme by the middle of May next year.

The TV presenter admitted, via a letter read out in court, that he was "ashamed and mortified" following the incident.

The statement said: "I appreciate people in the public eye should provide a positive example. I know the consequences [of the crash] could have been much worse."

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! co-presenter was found to have 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of his breath, which is more than double the legal limit of 35.

Ant - whose mother Christine was in the passenger seat of his car at the time of the collision - has taken time off from co-presenting Britain's Got Talent alongside Dec Donnelly. He is currently undergoing treatment for his alcohol issues.