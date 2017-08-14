WATCH: Anna Paquin Spots Herself In NSFW BBC News Clip

Liam Gallagher: I'll Quit Solo Career If Album "Bombs"
According to reports, the former Oasis frontman has said he won't release a second album if his debut isn't successful.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The star recognised her work in the True Blood scene, which was accidentally shown in the background of the news program.
Anna Paquin has weighed in on the recent NSFW clip which made its way onto the news last week.
BBC News at Ten caused a stir when a computer screen behind anchor Sophie Raworth began playing a clip which saw a woman take off her top.
Watch it again in footage uploaded to YouTube by World Viral videos:
While many thought the slip-up may have been porn or explicit material, Hollywood actress Anna Paquin has since identified the clip as a scene from Vampire drama, True Blood, in which she starred.
Taking to Twitter, the X-Men star wrote: "MY BREASTS!! SO FUNNY ON SO MANY LEVELS".
BBC accidentally shows woman's breasts during News at Ten https://t.co/aUzwiKhqIZ via @telegraphnews MY BREASTS!! SO FUNNY ON SO MANY LEVELS— Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) August 11, 2017
And when her co-star and husband Stephen Moyer - who played Bill Compton in the hit series - asked her what scene it was, Paquin was able to remember it perfectly, responding: "fairy land graveyard sex with warlow... duh!"
fairy land graveyard sex with warlow... duh!— Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) August 11, 2017
The British actor then joked about his love rival who plays Warlow in the drama, saying: "That damn @RobertKazinsky gets everywhere".
If Paquin is correct, then the BBC staff member is simply guilty of scratching his series itch while staying late at work.
That damn @RobertKazinsky gets everywhere— Stephen Moyer (@smoyer) August 11, 2017
While we've probably all been there, we probably don't know that many people who'd open up an episode of Game Of Thrones directly behind a live newsroom!
This isn't the first time BBC news has hit the headlines for things not going quite to plan.
Back in March this year, Professor Robert Kelly and his family went viral when his children gatecrashed his BBC News interview.
Watch the hilarious moment it unfolded below:
Photo: PA/BBC News at Ten
According to reports, the former Oasis frontman has said he won't release a second album if his debut isn't successful.
See Lena Headey, who plays the formidable character in the hit series, behind the scenes with the band in Leicester.
The great "Preemark" vs. "Pr-eye-mark" debate has been settled, and some of you won't be happy.
The Killers frontman has revealed his sons saw the band for the first time at London's Hyde Park.
The Atomic Blonde star has revealed why he thinks the role of 007 wouldn't "suit" him.
Dave Grohl and co. are keeping tight-lipped about one huge star featuring on their new album, but could they have already blown it?
Radio X celebrates the moments when music becomes comic... and when comedy becomes tuneful.
A great man once said: “Youth is wasted on the young.” We say: Shut up, grandad!
Feeling bookish? Celebrate Book Lovers Day with a selection of songs that pay homage to books, novels, anthologies and novellas.
Which albums changed music forever? And which artist wouldn't even exist if it wasn't for these incredible records? We pick a selection of the best.
Comments
Powered by Facebook