WATCH: Anna Paquin Spots Herself In NSFW BBC News Clip

14th August 2017, 16:48

The star recognised her work in the True Blood scene, which was accidentally shown in the background of the news program.

Anna Paquin and Sophie Raworth BBC news clip

Anna Paquin has weighed in on the recent NSFW clip which made its way onto the news last week.

BBC News at Ten caused a stir when a computer screen behind anchor Sophie Raworth began playing a clip which saw a woman take off her top.

Watch it again in footage uploaded to YouTube by World Viral videos:

While many thought the slip-up may have been porn or explicit material, Hollywood actress Anna Paquin has since identified the clip as a scene from Vampire drama, True Blood, in which she starred.

Taking to Twitter, the X-Men star wrote: "MY BREASTS!! SO FUNNY ON SO MANY LEVELS".

And when her co-star and husband Stephen Moyer - who played Bill Compton in the hit series - asked her what scene it was, Paquin was able to remember it perfectly, responding: "fairy land graveyard sex with warlow... duh!"

The British actor then joked about his love rival who plays Warlow in the drama, saying: "That damn gets everywhere".

If Paquin is correct, then the BBC staff member is simply guilty of scratching his series itch while staying late at work.

While we've probably all been there, we probably don't know that many people who'd open up an episode of Game Of Thrones directly behind a live newsroom!

This isn't the first time BBC news has hit the headlines for things not going quite to plan.

Back in March this year, Professor Robert Kelly and his family went viral when his children gatecrashed his BBC News interview.

Watch the hilarious moment it unfolded below:

Photo: PA/BBC News at Ten

