WATCH: 1970s Spider-Man Is Either Hilarious Or Brilliant

Is This The Best Reaction To The Killers' Mr. Brightside?
As the Las Vegas rockers prepare to headline British Summer Time, we look back at their epic secret Glasto gig.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
1970s Spider-Man kicks serious ass
From the 1977 US TV series, The Amazing Spider-Man.
02:33
As the new superhero film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, reaches cinemas this weekend, let’s take a look back at an earlier version of the web-slinger. And he kicks ass.
The all-new superhero movie Spider-Man: Homecoming hits cinemas on 7 July, starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker, the student who is bitten by a radioactive spider and turns dedicates his life into becoming a wall climbing, web-slinging superhero.
But, these 21st Century blockbusters aren’t the first time that Spidey has been on the screen. Back in the late 1960s, of course, there was the classic cartoon series with the memorable theme song that explains how the star “does what ever a spider can”.
via GIPHY
But let’s enjoy a clip from the short-lived US TV series The Amazing Spider-Man, which was launched in 1977 and lasted just two short series. Unlucky British fans of the superhero had to pay to see the feature-length pilot in the cinemas.
In those pre-CGI days, the effects are pretty basic… but fair play to the stuntman who found himself dangled over the aide of a tower block to simulate Spidey’s wall-crawling antics.
Not that any of this can be seen in the clip here, which has some ropey visual tricks, followed by a great/silly sequence of the star kicking the ass of some heavies schooled in martial arts. Keep watching for the “web-slinging” moment.
As the Las Vegas rockers prepare to headline British Summer Time, we look back at their epic secret Glasto gig.
The frontman told Radio X's Gordon Smart why he never tires of singing their songs.
And no, it's not Mr Brightside.
Matt Bellamy and Dominic Howard shared their most catastrophic performances with Radio X's Gordon Smart.
Remember when the former Beatle pleaded with the world to stop sending him letters? Relive that momentous occasion once again.
The band played Manchester's Sounds Of The City 2017, where Win Butler thanked the crowd for "not being scared" in the wake of the recent terror attack.
Rock music isn't afraid to flirt with the criminal element. Here are a selection of tracks that detail the whole spectrum of illegal activity.
On 3 July 1971, Jim Morrison died in Paris. But the Doors albums didn't stop. We take a look at some of the most notable times that albums have been released after the artist has tragically left us.
It’s hard to tell the story of a life in 90 minutes but when films do it well, they can really teach you something new about a well-known face. So here are some of the very best ever made... as well as a couple in the works.
"Never trust anyone over 30" was the old hippie slogan. Nonsense, we say. Some of our favourite artists hit their creative peak when they hit the big 3-0.
Comments
Powered by Facebook