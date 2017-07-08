WATCH: 1970s Spider-Man Is Either Hilarious Or Brilliant

The all-new superhero movie Spider-Man: Homecoming hits cinemas on 7 July, starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker, the student who is bitten by a radioactive spider and turns dedicates his life into becoming a wall climbing, web-slinging superhero.



But, these 21st Century blockbusters aren’t the first time that Spidey has been on the screen. Back in the late 1960s, of course, there was the classic cartoon series with the memorable theme song that explains how the star “does what ever a spider can”.





But let’s enjoy a clip from the short-lived US TV series The Amazing Spider-Man, which was launched in 1977 and lasted just two short series. Unlucky British fans of the superhero had to pay to see the feature-length pilot in the cinemas.



In those pre-CGI days, the effects are pretty basic… but fair play to the stuntman who found himself dangled over the aide of a tower block to simulate Spidey’s wall-crawling antics.



Not that any of this can be seen in the clip here, which has some ropey visual tricks, followed by a great/silly sequence of the star kicking the ass of some heavies schooled in martial arts. Keep watching for the “web-slinging” moment.