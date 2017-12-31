10 Films To Look Forward To In 2018

What's on the cinematic menu for 2018? From dinosaurs to superheroes, here's what we'll be watching over the next twelve months.

Avengers: Infinity War

Iron Man! Hulk! Captain America! Thor! Many More! Episode 19 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sees the Avengers team up with the Guardians Of The Galaxy to stop Thanos. Mayhem WILL ensue. Due 4 May 2018.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Imagine being trapped on an island packed with a load of dinosaurs that are all terrified of an active volcano that’s about to blow? Imagine no more! Prehistoric fun in the follow-up to Jurassic World, due 22 June 2018.

Incredibles 2

The superhero family battle a new villain, The Underminer in this animated comedy sequel to the 2004 original. Coming on 15 June 2018.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Warsian prequel featuring Alden Ehrenreich as the smuggler who was first played by Harrison Ford. Features Han and Chewie meeting Lando Calrissian in events set before the original trilogy. Due on 25 May 2018.

Deadpool 2

More comic mayhem starring Ryan Reynolds as the wise-cracking superhero. Here’s the insane first teaser. Arrives 1 June 2018.

Aquaman

Underwater action as Jason Momoa stars as the half-human, half-Atlantean in a story that follows the events of Justice League. Due 21 December 2018.

Hellboy

Hellboy’s back! And this time he’s coming to England for some apocalyptic action. David Harbour stars as the titular demon. Release date TBC.

Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman is the star of this Marvel Comics superhero movie, which is a sequel to Captain America: Civil War. Due 16 February 2018.

Mission: Impossible 6

Tom Cruise is back to jump off fast-moving vehicles in the sixth instalment of the action-spy-adventure-franchise. Filmed in London, Paris, New Zealand and India, they closed a Norwegian mountain especially for filming on this pic. It’s in 3D, too. Due 27 July 2018.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindlewald

The sequel to 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the latest in J.K. Rowling’s fantasies stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston and Johnny Depp as the titular Grindlewald. Due 16 November 2018.