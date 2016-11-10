Travis Barker Confirms New Blink 182 Material

10th November 2016, 08:00

The drummer has told Radio X the band would be back in the studio in two weeks time.

Blink 182 press 2016 Matt Skiba, Mark Hoppus Travi

Travis Barker has confirmed Blink 182 will be recording new material very soon, and it will feature on a deluxe version of their latest album.

Speaking to Radio X's Dan O'Connell, the Bored To Death drummer revealed: "We're actually gonna get back in the studio in a couple of weeks and work on the deluxe version of California, which will include some songs nobody's heard yet".

The trio's album - which includes their Bored To Death and She's Out Of Her Mind singles - reached No.1 in the US and the UK charts when it was first released in July this year.

Watch the official video for Bored To Death here: 

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old musician also Radio X he'll be travelling "by boat" to play the band's July 2017 UK Tour.

The All The Small Things star hasn't flown since he was in a tragic plane crash in 2008, which left him severely burned and saw four people lose their lives.

However, speaking about the 10-day-trip on the Queen Mary 2 ship, the musician told Radio X that he'd be busy working out, drumming, and producing music for other artists in his travelling studio.

"Everyone on the boat is super supportive," said the 40-year-old star. 

He added: "I make the most of my time on there and have fun."

See the full story here.

Get the band's full UK Tour dates here: 

