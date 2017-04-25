Tom Hardy Reportedly Chases After Thief, Yells "I Caught The C**t"

Tom Hardy reportedly pursued and caught a moped thief this week.

According to The Sun, the Taboo star came across two thieves who tried to make off with a moped in Richmond, London before running after them and yelling: "i caught the c**t!".

Arun Pullen, 22 - who was witness at the scene recalled: “It was mental – like he’d switched to superhero mode in an action movie. Two boys on the nicked moped had jumped a red light and smashed into a car.

“Tom must have been walking down the road. He went off like a shot in pursuit and looked furious. If the kid had been dumb enough to resist I reckon Tom would have given him a good hiding.”

All in a day's work for Tom Hardy.