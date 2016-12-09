The View Announce 10th Anniversary Shows For 2017

David Beckham Embarrassed Son Brooklyn In The Best Way Ever
The Scottish four-piece will mark 10 years since the release of their debut album Hats Off To The Buskers.
The View have announced a string of dates to celebrate their 10 year anniversary next year.
The Dundee indie rockers will mark a decade since the release of their debut album, Hats Off To The Buskers, with gigs at Glasgow's famous King Tuts.
This.. pic.twitter.com/lTbERtqdrH— The View (@viewofficial) December 8, 2016
The four-piece will celebrate "a decade of dreams, romance and success" with four consecutive nights at the venue, from Sunday 19 - Wednesday 22 February.
Since the release of their debut album in 2007, the Same Jeans outfit have gone on to release four more albums, with Ropewalk being their most recent in 2015.
Sunday 19 February 2017 – GLASGOW King Tuts
Monday 20 February 2017 – GLASGOW King Tuts
Tuesday 21 February 2017 – GLASGOW King Tuts
Wednesday 22 February 2017 – GLASGOW King Tuts
