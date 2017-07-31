The Strokes Address Reports They're Recording A New Album

When J.K. Rowling Reviewed Violent Femmes' Debut Album...
The Last Nite rockers have responded to comments from Albert Hammond Jr.'s father that they were recording their sixth studio album.
The Strokes have insisted a new album would be "years away, if at all".
The You Only Live Once rocker's fans got excited after Albert Hammond Jr.'s father revealed the group were recording a new album with Rick Rubin.
However, it turns out Albert Hammond Sr. may have been having a bit of a senior moment, since his son took to Twitter to clarify his claims.
Hammond Jr. wrote on Twitter: "Sorry everyone we are not in the studio recording
"Forgive Albert Sr he got prematurely excited. A lot of unknowns and nothing worth speaking about at this time.
Sorry everyone we are not in the studio recording— Albert Hammond Jr (@alberthammondjr) July 30, 2017
Forgive Albert Sr he got prematurely excited. A lot of unknowns and nothing worth speaking about at this time.— Albert Hammond Jr (@alberthammondjr) July 30, 2017
We met and played a few music ideas for Rick to feel out a vibe but even a theoretical album plan would be years away, if at all.— Albert Hammond Jr (@alberthammondjr) July 30, 2017
"We met and played a few music ideas for Rick to feel out a vibe but even a theoretical album plan would be years away, if at all. (sic)"
It comes after Albert Hammond Sr. recently claimed the group - also made up of Julian Casablancas, Nick Valensi, Nikolai Fraiture and Fabrizio Moretti - are "so happy" recording a follow up to 2013's 'Comedown Machine'.
He said: "They're making a new album now with a great producer called Rick Rubin. I speak to my son every day and he says that they're so happy."
The band's frontman Julian confirmed Albert Jr.'s statement on Twitter, admitting it was "true", but did reveal new music from his side-project the Voidz will be out soon.
He wrote: "Gearing up for the Voidz actually. Will have some new music for everyone to publicly judge soon."
He also joked: "(What Albert Sr meant to say is we are working with NBA point guard Ricky Rubio on a new offense for our basketball league) (sic)"
