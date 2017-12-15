The League Of Gentlemen Announce UK Tour

15 December 2017, 13:31

League Of Gentlemen Live 2001

The comedy team are to hit the road in the summer of 2018, following their return to TV this Christmas.

The League Of Gentlemen have announced their first live dates in over 12 years.

The comedy group - Reece Shearsmith, Steve Pemberton and Mark Gatiss, plus writer Jeremy Dyson - will be returning to the stage with a brand new show for 2018, titled The League of Gentlemen Live Again!

The tour kicks off in Sunderland on 25 August 2018, and will bring the dark and unhinged fictional village of Royston Vasey to theatres and arenas across the country. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Wednesday 20 December.

The acclaimed dark comedy originally ran from 1999 to 2002 on BBC Two, and is set to return to TV for three special episodes to mark the troupe’s 20th anniversary on 18, 19 and 20 December.

League Of Gentlemen 2005

The Gents said: “The League of Gentlemen started as a live show over 20 years ago and in many ways performing in front of an audience gives us the biggest thrill of all.

“We’re overjoyed to be taking the citizens of Royston Vasey on a road-trip and can’t wait to see all the wonderful local places in our increasingly local country.

“Plus we’d already gone to the trouble of getting the costumes and learning the voices again for the TV show so we thought why not?Something to do isn’t it?”

Local shopkeeper Tubbs Tattsyrup added: “I’m so eccited to take my preshus things on tour agen I did a little brown fish! Do wee go to Swansea?”

The League Of Gentlemen 2018 Tour Dates:

25 August Sunderland, Empire
29 August Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
30 August Edinburgh, Playhouse
2 September Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
5 September Oxford, New Theatre
7 September Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
8 September Plymouth, Pavilions
12 September Brighton, Centre
14 September Birmingham, Arena
15 September Leeds, First Direct Arena
16 September Liverpool, Echo Arena
18 September Blackpool, Opera House
21 September Sheffield, City Hall
22 September Manchester, Apollo
25 September Bournemouth, BIC
27 September London, Eventim Apollo
28 September London, Eventim Apollo
29 September London, Eventim Apollo

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Killers Brandon Flowers in 2017

The Killers, Gorillaz, Noel Gallagher & Kasabian For Lollapalooza Paris 2018

Network Rail releases shocking footage of drunk re

WATCH: Network Rail Releases Shocking Footage Of Drunk Revellers
Tom DeLonge in 2012

PHOTOS: Tom DeLonge Hints Reunion With Blink 182

Word Of The Year logo

2017’s Word Of The Year Is Older Than You Think

Noel Gallagher 2017

Noel Gallagher To "Send People Over The Edge" With Next Album