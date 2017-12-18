Kasabian And More To Play The Global Awards 2018

Celebrating the stars of music, news and entertainment, The Global Awards are coming - but who will be performing on the night?

Global is proud to launch a brand new awards show celebrating the stars of music, news and entertainment across genres in the UK and from around the world.

The Global Awards will bring together all Global’s radio stations including Capital, Capital XTRA, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Gold and LBC with the categories reflecting the music, programmes and news aired on the stations. The public and a panel of industry experts will vote for The Global Awards.

The first ever star-studded Global Awards show will take place in front of fans and stars alike, and promises to be an extraordinary night with performances and special appearances from some of the world’s greatest artists.

We can now announce which artists will be playing at The Global Awards, including an appearance from Radio X favourites Kasabian.



Kasabian

One of Britain’s biggest bands and best live acts, Kasabian will perform at the first annual Global Awards. The four-piece have had five number one albums and a host of top ten hits, including the massive anthems Fire and Empire. They released their sixth studio album For Crying Out Loud earlier this year, with the chart-topping record featuring huge tunes including You’re In Love With A Psycho and Bless This Acid House.

Sam Smith

Sam Smith will perform at The Global Awards. The international singing sensation’s long-awaited second album The Thrill of It All debuted at number one in both the UK and the US when it was released last month. With six UK number one hit singles, Sam has also won four Grammy Awards plus an Oscar for Writing’s On The Wall from the Spectre soundtrack – the first James Bond theme ever to reach number one in the UK charts.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora will also perform at The Global Awards. One of the UK’s biggest solo stars, she is due to release her second album next year in what is one of the most hotly anticipated musical comebacks of 2018. With four UK number ones, her latest track Anywhere spent three weeks at the top of The Official Vodafone Big Top 40. Earlier this month, she wowed 16,000 fans at London’s O2 when she opened Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola and she’s sure to give another incredible performance when she takes to the stage at The Global Awards.

Andrea Bocelli

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is set to raise the roof of the Eventim Apollo with a spine-tingling performance at The Global Awards. One of the biggest selling classical artists of all time with record sales of over 80 million, he’s also the world’s most popular crossover artist. His duet with Sarah Brightman, Time to Say Goodbye, is one of the best-selling singles of all time and he’s currently in the running for Christmas number one with his collaboration with Ed Sheeran, Perfect Symphony, an orchestral version of Sheeran’s chart-topping hit, Perfect.

Martin Garrix

Also confirmed to appear is the world’s number one DJ, Martin Garrix. Martin is the youngest artist ever to top DJ Mag’s prestigious annual Top 100 DJs poll. He’s had a huge year, with Ibiza residencies at Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza plus massive collaborations with Dua Lipa on Scared To Be Lonely and the recently released So Far Away with David Guetta.

Ashley Tabor OBE, Global’s Founder & Executive president, said: “At Global, we’ve built some of the UK’s biggest radio stations and media brands.

“Through their reach, we’re in the privileged position of entertaining and engaging more than half the UK population every single week. This means we’re perfectly placed to create the biggest and best music and entertainment awards the UK has ever seen, supported by Global’s incredible listeners who will be voting for some of their favourite artists in popular categories.”

He continued: “Global also has a great reputation for on putting on world class events, and The Global Awards will be no exception!”

Tickets for the night go on sale in January.

For more information, see global.com/awards.