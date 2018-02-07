The Global Awards 2018 - Vote For The Shortlist

The Global Awards 2018 are heating up as the final round of voting has kicked-off!

It's the biggest new awards show around and voting is now back open for The Global Awards 2018. With the likes of Liam Gallagher and Coldplay all making the final shortlist, it's time to cast your vote.

The Global Awards brings together all of Global's radio stations and nominees from a host of genres of music, and you get to pick who will walk away with Best Song, Best Group, Best Male, Best Female and Best British Artist or Group at 2018's awards.

The 16 categories are:

Best Song (public vote) Best Group (public vote) Best Male (public vote) Best Female (public vote) Best British Artist or Group (public vote) Best News Moment, Interview or Debate Rising Star Award Best Classical Artist Most Played Song Mass Appeal Award Social Media Superstar Best RnB, Hip Hop or Grime Best Pop Dance Best Indie Best Pop The Global Special Award

The first ever star-studded Global Awards show will take place in front of fans and stars alike on 1 March 2018 at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith and promises to be an extraordinary night with performances and special appearances from some of the world’s greatest artists including Sam Smith, Rita Ora, Kasabian, Andrea Bocelli and Martin Garrix.

Due to huge demand tickets have completely sold out!

Ashley Tabor OBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President, said: “We’ve created The Global Awards to celebrate stars of music, news & entertainment in the UK and around the world and we’re delighted to share the details of the categories and the long lists, and open the public vote, today. Some of the world’s greatest artists, bands and songs have been selected and I can’t wait to see who the public decide to honour on the big night. Don’t let your favourite artist miss out – get voting now!”

