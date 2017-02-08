Tara Palmer-Tomkinson Dies

Tara was Prince Charles’s goddaughter and had admitted she was convinced she had just "weeks to live" after doctors broke the news of a brain tumour last year. She also said she was suffering from a rare auto-immune condition which saw abnormal antibodies attack the body’s cells and tissues.

A police spokesperson said in a statemen: "Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 13:40 hours on Wednesday, 8 February to an address in Bramham Gardens, SW5.

“A woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.

“The death is being treated as unexplained. At this early stage, police are not treating the death as suspicious."

Called an “It Girl” by the press, Palmer-Tomkinson wrote for The Sunday Times, The Spectator, GQ, Tatler and more, while becoming runner-up in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2002.

When she was diagnosed with the brain tumour, Palmer-Tomkinson said: “I got terribly frightened. I started thinking, ‘’m going to die, I’m going to die. I’ve only got a couple of weeks to live.’ Stuff like that.”

But she later admitted her condition had given her a "better perspective" on life: “I’ve gone completely the other way. I’m a very quiet person now, and I like being that person.”