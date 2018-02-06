Tame Impala Confirmed For Huge Exclusive UK Festival

Tame Impala 2017

The psychedelic Australian band are heading back to London for this special, one off show!

Tame Impala have confirmed they will play this summer's Citadel festival, which takes place at London Gunnersbury Park on Sunday July 15th. 

The band’s performance will be a UK exclusive, and will mark their first show in London since their two sold out Alexandra Palace shows in February 2016.

Citadel Festival, which this year holds its fourth edition, has seen previous headliner performances from Foals, Ben Howard, and Sigur Rós.

Communion Presents, who curate a stage at the festival, can be heard playing all the newest and most exciting artists on their Radio X show on Sundays. You can find out more about Communion Presents here.

 Tickets will go on general sale on Monday 12th February.

