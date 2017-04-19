Surprise Prince EP To Be Released One Year After His Death

Steps Launch Petition To Perform With Barry Gibb At Glastonbury
The cheesy pop band have announced their dream is to play their hit cover Tragedy with the Bee Gee at Worthy Farm this June.
Deliverance will be released on 21 April 2017.
A surprise Prince EP will be released to mark one year of the icon's passing.
According to Prince's website, the six-track EP entitled Deliverance features "new, undiscovered studio recordings" created from The Purple One between 2006 and 2008.
See the official announcement video and the EP's artwork here:
The mini-album's title track is available to listen to via Apple music, though it is currently restricted to the US.
1. Deliverance
2. I Am
3. Touch Me
4. Sunrise Sunset
5. No One Else
6. I Am (extended)
