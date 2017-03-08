Support Acts Added To Richard Ashcroft Sounds Of The City Gig

8th March 2017, 11:00

Lee “Scratch” Perry and The Sherlocks will support The Verve legend at the festival on Friday 30 June.

Richard Ashcroft 2016

New support acts have been added to Richard Ashcroft's date at Sounds Of The City 2017.

The former Verve frontman will now play the festival on 30 June with special guests Lee "Scratch" Perry and The Sherlocks.

The summer event - which hosts gigs in June and July at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl - will also play host to the likes of Arcade Fire, James and Blossoms.

See the full dates here: 

Sounds of the City 2017 Richard Ashcroft support

