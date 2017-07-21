Stormzy Pays Tribute To Linkin Park's Chester Bennington

Stormzy has paid tribute to Chester Bennington.

The 23-year-old grime star - who recently teamed up Linkin Park on the track Good Goodbye - has sent his "prayers" to the family of the 41-year-old singer following the news he had been found dead in an apparent suicide on Thursday (20 July).

He tweeted alongside numerous broken heart emojis: "Bruv I can't lie I'm so upset serious.

"I am heartbroken you do not know what someone's going through serious. Prayers up for your family right now my brother".

Bruv I can't lie I'm so upset serious — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 20, 2017

I am heartbroken you do not know what someone's going through serious. Prayers up for your family right now my brother — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 20, 2017

Rest in perfect peace my brother...Chester the legend. Thank you for inspiring me. Prayers up for your loved ones and family pic.twitter.com/XBu08izrxg — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) July 21, 2017

His bandmate Mike Shinoda has also broken his silence, writing: "shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

Chester was a close friend of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who took his own life in May, and his death came on what would have been the You Know My Name singer's 53rd birthday.

Cornell's widow Vicky tweeted: "Just when I thought my heart couldn't break any more."

Just when I thought my heart couldn't break any more.....I love you T — Vicky Cornell (@vickycornell) July 20, 2017

My Chemical Romance were "deeply saddened" by the tragic passing of the What I've Done singer - who had three children with wife Talinda Bentley and another three from previous relationships - because they "loved" him.

We are deeply saddened by Chester's death. We loved him. Our condolences to Chester's family, Linkin Park, and all of their loved ones. — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) July 20, 2017

They wrote on their Twitter page: "We are deeply saddened by Chester's death. We loved him. Our condolences to Chester's family, Linkin Park, and all of their loved ones."

N.E.R.D. star Pharrell Williams hailed the frontman as an influence on an "entire generation".

Alongside a photo of Chester, he posted: "Chester... You and the guys all influenced an entire generation. You went so hard and set so many kids free of their environments and situations. You let NERD open for you in Germany, we'll never forget that show; YOU CRUSHED IT. The last time I saw you, you gave us chills. Your essence is amongst the stars. Rest now."

Paramore singer Hayley Williams said her "heart hurts" as she pondered the vulnerability of artists and shared the number for a helpline.

She wrote: "artists are ppl compelled to bring beauty into a world that can be so dark. makes sense then that artists are always conscious of darkness..

"... & maybe at times made more vulnerable by it? i don't know. life can be relentless. heart hurts for Chester's family/band/friends/fans.(sic)"

if you're suffering, say it. Suicide Prevention Hotline, available 24 hrs a day: 1-800-273-8255. we love you. — paramore (@paramore) July 20, 2017

Billie Joe Armstrong paid tribute to the singer, while also encouraging others experiencing similar struggles to seek help.

The Green Day frontman posted: "i've met Chester a couple times. he was very kind and also very smart. and one hell of a singer. mental health and drug addiction are really complex issues. but just know you are not alone. rest in peace Chester. you will be missed .. suicide prevention hotline: +1 (844) 540-5889 (sic)"

Photo: Twitter/Stormzy1

Watch the video for Linkin Park's Good Goodbye featuring Stormzy and Pusha T:

Linkin Park had just recently toured the UK, playing their last date at Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena on 6 July.

Play Linkin Park - In The End, live in Birmingham, 6 July 2017 Video: YouTube/SecretClown 03:37

Video: SecretClown/YouTube

The band were set to continue their One More Light world tour in North America, with a date at The Xfinity Center in Massachusetts on Saturday 27 July.

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives. Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male.

CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone? Click here

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/