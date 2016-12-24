Status Quo's Rick Parfitt Dies Aged 68

Status Quo's Rick Parfitt has died, aged 68.

The guitarist is said to have died from a severe infection, following complications due to a shoulder injury.

Parfitt - who it is believed died after entering hospital in Spain on Thursday - announced in October that he would no longer be performing with the band after suffering from a heart attack in the summer.

His partnership with Quo lead singer Francis Rossi spanned over five decades, making them the core members of the much-loved band-with Parfitt even penning some of their biggest hits.

Parfitt was due to launch a solo career in 2017, with an album and autobiography planned for the new year.

Tributes have already begun to pour in for the Whatever You Want star, with his son Rick Parfitt jnr leading the tweets, writing: "I cannot describe the sadness I feel right now. To many he was a rock star, to me he was simply 'Dad', and I loved him hugely. RIP Pappa Parf."

Former England footballer and broadcaster Gary Lineker added: "The year in which the Status Quo has shifted in so many ways ends with the loss of Rick Parfitt. How terribly sad. #RIP"

Spandeu Ballet star Martin Kemp also paid tribute, writing: "RIP you lovely man Rick Parfitt! You rocked all around the world and back again!! One of rocks great characters you will be missed!"