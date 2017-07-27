WATCH: Stars Set For Game 4 Grenfell Charity Football Match

A charity football match at Queen's Park Rangers' Loftus Road has been announced to support the victims of the Grenfell Fire and their wider community.

#Game4Grenfell will see the likes of Richard Ashcroft, Marcus Mumford and Kasabian's Serge Pizorrno gather to play a 90-minute-match in W12, just a mile away from the North Kensington tower block.

The event - which is the brainchild of QPR Chairman Tony Fernandes, Director of Football Les Ferdinand and Columbia Records' Ferdy Unger-Hamilton - will kick off on 2 September from 3pm.

Watch as Marcus Mumford talks about the game:

Marcus Mumford talks #Game4Grenfell Learn more about the star-studded benefit match.

Peter Crouch will also feature, alongside his firefighter best friend Gregg Jules, who was directly involved in the relief effort.

The former footballer - who is currently filling in for Gordon Smart's on Radio X - said of the news: "It's a cause close to my heart, growing up down the road and starting my career at QPR. It's obviously a worthwhile cause, it was a horrible tragedy that occurred.

"One of my best mate's is a firefighter - he was involved and was there the next day and he found it very hard to deal with. Any cause related has my full support."

The game will act as a community event to give something back to those affected by the Grenfell Fire disaster of 14 June, using football as the most powerful of tools to unite the people of West London.

See Les Ferdinand talk about the event here:

Les Ferdinand talks #Game4Grenfell Learn more about the star-studded benefit match.

Tickets will cost £15 for adults and £5 concessions, with a number of famous ex-pros confirmed to play their part in W12.

Over two thousand free tickets will be issued to those directly affected by the tragedy, including families, the emergency services, volunteers, local residents and those who played their part in the recovery efforts in North Kensington.

The likes of Olly Murs, Wretch 32, Kano, Ben Shephard, Damian Lewis, DJ Spoony, Tinie Tempah, Jarvis Cocker, Darren Campbell, Jamie Dornan, Tamer Hassan, Ben Cohen, Les Ferdinand, David Seaman, Trevor Sinclair, Alan Shearer, Andy Sinton, Jody Morris, Ally McCoist and Paul Merson are also amongst those set to feature.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Get more information here at game4grenfell.com