WATCH: Stars Set For Game 4 Grenfell Charity Football Match

WATCH: Kelly Jones Announces New Stereophonics Album Title
The Welsh frontman told Radio X's Chris Moyles what to expect from their new LP, as the band shared its new artwork on Twitter.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The likes of Marcus Mumford, Richard Ashcroft, Serge Pizzorno and Peter Crouch have all signed up for the benefit match to support the West London community.
A charity football match at Queen's Park Rangers' Loftus Road has been announced to support the victims of the Grenfell Fire and their wider community.
#Game4Grenfell will see the likes of Richard Ashcroft, Marcus Mumford and Kasabian's Serge Pizorrno gather to play a 90-minute-match in W12, just a mile away from the North Kensington tower block.
The event - which is the brainchild of QPR Chairman Tony Fernandes, Director of Football Les Ferdinand and Columbia Records' Ferdy Unger-Hamilton - will kick off on 2 September from 3pm.
Watch as Marcus Mumford talks about the game:
Marcus Mumford talks #Game4Grenfell
Learn more about the star-studded benefit match.
00:25
Peter Crouch will also feature, alongside his firefighter best friend Gregg Jules, who was directly involved in the relief effort.
The former footballer - who is currently filling in for Gordon Smart's on Radio X - said of the news: "It's a cause close to my heart, growing up down the road and starting my career at QPR. It's obviously a worthwhile cause, it was a horrible tragedy that occurred.
"One of my best mate's is a firefighter - he was involved and was there the next day and he found it very hard to deal with. Any cause related has my full support."
The game will act as a community event to give something back to those affected by the Grenfell Fire disaster of 14 June, using football as the most powerful of tools to unite the people of West London.
See Les Ferdinand talk about the event here:
Les Ferdinand talks #Game4Grenfell
Learn more about the star-studded benefit match.
00:25
Tickets will cost £15 for adults and £5 concessions, with a number of famous ex-pros confirmed to play their part in W12.
Over two thousand free tickets will be issued to those directly affected by the tragedy, including families, the emergency services, volunteers, local residents and those who played their part in the recovery efforts in North Kensington.
The likes of Olly Murs, Wretch 32, Kano, Ben Shephard, Damian Lewis, DJ Spoony, Tinie Tempah, Jarvis Cocker, Darren Campbell, Jamie Dornan, Tamer Hassan, Ben Cohen, Les Ferdinand, David Seaman, Trevor Sinclair, Alan Shearer, Andy Sinton, Jody Morris, Ally McCoist and Paul Merson are also amongst those set to feature.
The Welsh frontman told Radio X's Chris Moyles what to expect from their new LP, as the band shared its new artwork on Twitter.
The Rolling Stones frontman has released a pair of politically-charged new songs, with one featuring the grime star.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get set for the horror event of the year, as Pennywise The Clown makes his return.
The frontmen join the likes of Mark Ronson, Stormzy and Brendan Urie to cameo in the star-studded promo.
The comedian and Radio X DJ has spoken about the tragic death of the Linkin Park frontman in his latest Trews episode.
The 2017 shortlist has been announced... But sometimes classic albums don't always make it to the last post. Radio X looks at the times when the greats don't always finish first.
Don't just wear it... share it. Radio X takes a look at the most memorable and coolest band t-shirts around.
There's been much talk lately of which bands from the 2000s have been lucky enough to survive. Radio X listens remember those who may have called it a day but live on in our hearts...
It’s hard to tell the story of a life in 90 minutes but when films do it well, they can really teach you something new about a well-known face. So here are some of the very best ever made... as well as a couple in the works.
Comments
Powered by Facebook