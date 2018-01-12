Fans Petition For World In Motion 2018 World Cup Re-Release

John Barnes fans have launched a campaign to bring back the 1990 track, following his performance on Celebrity Big Brother.

John Barnes' fans are petitioning for New Order's World In Motion to be the 2018 FIFA World Cup anthem.

The Jamaican-born former footballer lent his rapping talents to England's 1990 World Cup campaign with the popular 80s band, and now - following his reprisal of the chat on Celebrity Big Brother - fans want to get the song back into the charts.

Watch John Barnes bring back his rap on CBB this week:

A petition on change.org reads: |Let's be honest, England need all the help they can get in the run up to Russia 2018, and this song would give the squad and the fans a reason to believe that this could be the year...

"Ok maybe not, but it's a mint tune and the return of John Barnes at the mic would never be a bad thing, especially following his amazing Celebrity Big Brother performance.

The ESPN pundit previously told the Daily Star newspaper: “I’ve never forgotten the words.

"It’s not that hard. There are only 20 words in it anyway.”

Watch the original video below:

Photo: YouTube/Rhino/World In Motion