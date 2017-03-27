Snow Patrol: New Album Before The End Of The Year

The Chasing Cars group's frontman Gary Lightbody gave an update on their much-awaited follow-up to 2011's Fallen Empires on Instagram on Saturday (25 March), and said he and his bandmates - Jonny Quinn, Nathan Connolly, Paul Wilson and Jonny McDaid - are working with their long-time producer Jacknife Lee and are hoping to drop the record later this year after several "false starts".

The 40-year-old frontman also promised to give another update in May when they plan on heading into the studio with Jacknife, who has worked with the likes of U2, R.E.M. and Robbie Williams over the years.

Gary didn't want to talk about their new music until they were happy with it, but says he's "very proud" of what they've done so far, and thanked fans for their "patience" after six years of waiting for new music.

In a lengthy post alongside a picture of him hard at work in the studio, Gary wrote on the photo-sharing app: “There have been a few false starts so i didn't want to post something until i knew we were on the right track. we are. it's sounding mighty. i'm very proud of what we've done so far and cannot wait for you all to hear it. thank you all for your patience and support. 6 years is a bloody eternity between albums we know so the fact people are still asking when it's coming means a lot to us. we'll post updates from the studio from late may onwards. big love good people. gL.x "