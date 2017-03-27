Snow Patrol: New Album Before The End Of The Year

Graham Coxon And Noel Gallagher To Join Gorillaz in Margate
Damon Albarn has revealed that the cartoon band’s upcoming show will be really star-studded.
Gary Lightbody has given an update on the band's long-awaited seventh studio LP and said they are on the "home straight".
The Chasing Cars group's frontman Gary Lightbody gave an update on their much-awaited follow-up to 2011's Fallen Empires on Instagram on Saturday (25 March), and said he and his bandmates - Jonny Quinn, Nathan Connolly, Paul Wilson and Jonny McDaid - are working with their long-time producer Jacknife Lee and are hoping to drop the record later this year after several "false starts".
The 40-year-old frontman also promised to give another update in May when they plan on heading into the studio with Jacknife, who has worked with the likes of U2, R.E.M. and Robbie Williams over the years.
Gary didn't want to talk about their new music until they were happy with it, but says he's "very proud" of what they've done so far, and thanked fans for their "patience" after six years of waiting for new music.
In a lengthy post alongside a picture of him hard at work in the studio, Gary wrote on the photo-sharing app: “There have been a few false starts so i didn't want to post something until i knew we were on the right track. we are. it's sounding mighty. i'm very proud of what we've done so far and cannot wait for you all to hear it. thank you all for your patience and support. 6 years is a bloody eternity between albums we know so the fact people are still asking when it's coming means a lot to us. we'll post updates from the studio from late may onwards. big love good people. gL.x "
The Green Day frontman has described current US politics as a classic story of “good versus evil”.
Let’s look at the evidence… and it’s compelling!
The former Sex Pistol also claims that Donald Trump is a “joy to behold”…
The Welsh legends are to play Bristol Sounds this June.
The duo seem set to return at any moment…
To celebrate World Poetry Day, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
Celebrate Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's Birthday with some of the best rock-rap tracks of all time.
When music gets self-referential... Radio X's favourite lyrics about other people's lyrics.
Radio X looks at (but does not condone in any way) pugilism (that's scrapping) in rock.
