Sleeper To Play First Gig In 19 Years At Star Shaped Festival 2017

The legendary band will appear at the Britpop festival alongside the likes of The Bluetones, Space and Dodgy.
Sleeper have been confirmed for Star Shaped Festival 2017.
Louise Wener and the legendary Britpop band are set to play their first live show in 19 years at the event, which takes place throughout July and August this year.
The shows not only mark a festival exclusive for The It Girl outfit, but it also looks to be the only live dates they'll play.
Star Shaped promoters, Bobby Foster and Rob Smith, said: “Sleeper were one of our favourite bands of the era, and Louise was undoubtedly one of the main figureheads of the Britpop movement.
"It goes without saying that we're absolutely delighted to get them back together so everyone can experience these amazing songs live again for the first time in nearly 20 years!"
See their full announcement below:
The event - which is now in its second year and promises "6 bands, 4 cities [and] 1 massive celebration of Britpop" - will also feature performances from The Bluetones, Space, Dodgy, Salad and My Life Story.
29 July - Birmingham, O2 Institute - Buy tickets here
5 August - London, O2 Forum - Buy tickets here
12 August - Glasgow, O2 ABC - Buy tickets here
19 August - Manchester, O2 Ritz - Buy tickets here
Re-live last year's festival with clip featuring Shed Seven below:
