This Is How Much Money Slade & The Pogues Make At Christmas...

Find out what the most wonderful time of year does for the likes of Paul McCartney, Wham! and East 17.
It's not quite Christmas until Noddy Holder bellows out the famous opening line to Merry Xmas Everybody.
And, while he's probably sick to death of hearing Slade's iconic festive hit, there is absolutely nothing boring about the thousands of pounds he earns in royalties every single year.
In fact, according to the Daily Mail, by the end of the season Holder must be tickled pink as his holiday tune earns him more money than any other Christmas song, racking up an estimated £500,000 in royalties each year!
And The Pogues are no doubt having a very Merry Christmas indeed, with their Fairytale Of New York hit raising £400,000, closely followed by Mariah Carey, who gets an estimated £376,000 for All I Want Is Christmas.
Elsewhere in the list are Wham! and Tony Mortimer of East 17, whose festive classics, Last Christmas and Stay Another Day earn them estimated £300,000 and £97,000 respectively.
Not too shabby for playing dress-up in silly whitecpuffer jackets, eh?
Perhaps more surprising is the fact that The Pretenders' 2000 Miles - a somewhat adopted Christmas tune - racks up an estimated £102,000 each year.
Slade - Merry Christmas Everybody: £500,000
The Pogues - Fairy Tale of New York : £400,000
Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You: £376,000
Bing Crosby - White Christmas: £328,000
Wham! - Last Christmas: £300,000
Paul McCartney - Wonderful Christmastime: £260,000
Cliff Richard - Mistletoe And Wine: £100,000
Jona Lewie - Stop The Cavalry: £120,000
The Pretenders - 2000 Miles: £102,000
East 17 - (Tony Mortimer) - Stay Another Day : £97,000
