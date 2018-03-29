Peter Kay Tweets For First Time Since Cancelling Tour

The comedian has broken his silence on social media for the first time since December last year.

Peter Kay has tweeted on social media for the first time since cancelling his first stand-up tour in eight years.

The Phoenix Nights star was forced to cancel his mammoth string of dates, due to "unforeseen family circumstances"

Now he's used Twitter to promote a charity screening of new Peter Kay's Car Share episodes in Blackpool.

Exciting news: A charity screening of new Peter Kay’s Car Share episodes will be held at Blackpool Opera House on Saturday 7th April.



— Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) March 29, 2018

In December Kay shocked fans when he announced he would be

— Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) December 13, 2017

Meanwhile, it has been reported that a Peter Kay tribute, Lee Lard, is in huge demand following news of his cancelled dates.

One promoter told the Daily Star newspaper: “To say Lee’s show has bridged a gap is an understatement.

“He is utterly brilliant and performs a heart-felt tribute to the main man. Thanks to Lee thousands of fans are still able to get their Peter Kay fix."

Lee Lard is to perform at more than 200 stand-up gigs this year across the UK, Spain, the Canary Islands, Jersey and the Isle of Wight.