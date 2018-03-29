Peter Kay Tweets For First Time Since Cancelling Tour
29 March 2018, 11:41
The comedian has broken his silence on social media for the first time since December last year.
Peter Kay has tweeted on social media for the first time since cancelling his first stand-up tour in eight years.
The Phoenix Nights star was forced to cancel his mammoth string of dates, due to "unforeseen family circumstances"
Now he's used Twitter to promote a charity screening of new Peter Kay's Car Share episodes in Blackpool.
Exciting news: A charity screening of new Peter Kay’s Car Share episodes will be held at Blackpool Opera House on Saturday 7th April.— Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) March 29, 2018
Tickets on sale Saturday at 9am. https://t.co/F1n5Mq82w9https://t.co/0WkRWzEeij pic.twitter.com/gJLqteRQXI
In December Kay shocked fans when he announced he would be
Statement from Peter Kay: pic.twitter.com/gYhZkq12Q1— Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) December 13, 2017
Meanwhile, it has been reported that a Peter Kay tribute, Lee Lard, is in huge demand following news of his cancelled dates.
