Paul From S Club 7 Is Selling His BRIT Award On Ebay...

We've been reliably informed it's in a "very good" condition.

Let's face it. Fame and fortune can be fleeting. Even if you have a good 10 years at the top, there may come a time when you're just not rolling in dough anymore.

So, when Paul Cattermole from S Club 7 put his old BRIT Award on eBay, we could totally understood.

Taking to his Twitter to advertise the Best Newcomer gong, which was awarded to him with the band in 2000, he wrote: "thanks for the nice messages on eBay it makes a good balance to the not so nice ones".

The product description reads: "Here is the 2000 Brit Award for Best Newcomer Presented To Paul Cattermole from S Club 7 .

"statuette of Britannia 13 1/4 “ in height, it hasn’t been professionally polished, there are smudges that won’t come out without a pro polish. There are signs of age . Where the arms meet the shoulders at the back, and where the neck and chest blend into the top of the dress. An indentation on the inside of the helmet. That is a casting bubble and has always been there. *See photos*

"Letter of provenance will be provided , message for postage / meet and greet details .

"Paul can meet you and greet you and take photos, distance depending :-)"

Though it had a small uptake at first, it looks like Paul's getting the last laugh, since at the time of writing this, the gong has achieved 64 bids, with the highest reaching £9,500.

Also up for grabs is a framed award for reaching platinum sales in New Zealand with the pop band's Bring It All Back and S Club singles. And you'll be pleased to hear these are just "like new".

And the former S Club 7 singer is in good company, as he's not the only noughties heartthrob to sell his awards online. Back in 2015 Abz from 5ive was selling his BRIT statuette on eBay, which he fully admitted was to help him buy some "topsoil" for his farm.

Abz - who's real name is Richard Abidin Breen - probably bought a lot more than topsoil in the end as his gong reached over £1 million.

As far as we're concerned there's no shame flogging your old tat on eBay, especially if you can make some serious cash out of it... Now where did we leave our BRIT Award hanging around?

Meanwhile, back in 2018, Foo Fighters have confirmed they'll be playing the award ceremony for the first time this year.

Dave Grohl wrote on Twitter: "How the fuck have we never played at #BRITs before!?!?! We've had a ton of firsts over in the UK...you guys have always been so good to us. Why not add 2018 BRIT awards to the list??!?!? Let's make some noise. See you there, Dave".

One of those "firsts" included the Learn To Fly rockers finally headlining Glastonbury 2017.

Watch them end their set with Everlong at the festival last year.

