This Is David Beckham's No Nonsense Hangover Cure...

2 May 2018, 12:20

David Beckham in 2017
David Beckham in 2017. Picture: Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images

On the football legend's birthday, we look back at his grandad's advice for getting over a big night out.

Today marks David Beckham's 43rd Birthday, which he'll no doubt be celebrating with his family and friends. 

And while the footballing legend and philanthropist probably doesn't actually get many hangovers because he makes his own posh booze, we reckon sometimes even he needs help after a night of excess. 

Well, it turns out he has a hangover cure which was passed down to him by his grandfather... And, luckily, it won't break the bank.

Back in 2016, the former footballer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador told GQ that he swears by an Alka Seltzer tablet before just before bed and a bacon sandwich in the morning, adding: "My grandad told me to do that."

Nice one Becks. We can definitely get behind the bacon sarnie bit. 

via GIPHY

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liam Gallagher's Paper Crown video

Watch Liam Gallagher's Reflective Paper Crown Video

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner

Alex Turner Reacts To Petition To Banish His Beard

Arctic Monkeys 2018

Arctic Monkeys 2018 Tour: Dates, Tickets & More

http://www.radiox.co.uk/artists/liam-gallagher/lia

Liam Gallagher Starts "Biblical" Writing Sessions For New Album
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl at Glastonbury 2017

WATCH: Couple Get Married At Foo Fighters' Gig