Shed Seven Respond To Claims Harry Styles Copied Their Artwork

WATCH: Dave Grohl Just Told His Mum About His Acid Dealer...
The Foo Fighters frontman accidentally dropped the bombshell while promoting his mother's From Cradle To Stage book.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Frontman Rick Witter has discussed the similarities between the One Direction star's debut solo album artwork and their Ocean Pie single.
Shed Seven have addressed claims that Harry Styles' debut album "ripped off" the artwork for their Ocean Pie single.
The One Direction star's cover art sees him bent over a pink bath or sink, which bares a strikinh resemblance to the artwork for the York band's 1994 single.
Compare the two covers below:
Speaking to The Mirror, frontman Rick Witter said: “When I first saw it I genuinely thought: ‘Are you ripping us off?’. It’s very close to the mark.”
Talking about the Sign Of The Times singer's recent appearance on British TV, the Chasing Rainbows rocker added: "It’s a nice compliment. They really do say imitation is the biggest form of flattery. I saw him on Graham Norton trying to be all indie. Good luck to the lad."
Watch the video for Ocean Pie here:
The Foo Fighters frontman accidentally dropped the bombshell while promoting his mother's From Cradle To Stage book.
Seriously, he nails it.
Listen to the first single to be taken from their sophomore album, and see their newly announced intimate UK tour dates.
According to reports, the band have filed a lawsuit against a Mexican hotel for benefitting off their famous song and album of the same name.
The Comedian and Radio X DJ has shared a hilarious step-by-step guide on how to register online.
The DJ also thinks the festival is running out of legendary headliners.
On May 2nd 1980 Ian Curtis, and his band Joy Division, played their last ever gig. But they're not the only band to bid farewell to the stage.
It's always nice to get a little surprise with your album. What happens when there's a bonus with your music?
The recent Record Store Day Smiths single had an anti-Trump message carved into the vinyl… but the band have done it before. Radio X investigates...
An old saying goes: "Writing about music is like dancing about architecture." Here are 50 reasons why that statement is wrong.
Comments
Powered by Facebook