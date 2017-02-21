Shed Seven Announce First Album In 16 Years & Huge UK Tour

Watch Sleeper To Play First Gig In 19 Years At Star Shaped Festival 2017
The band will appear at the Britpop festival alongside the likes of The Bluetones, Space and Dodgy.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Chasing Rainbows five-piece will be joined by Cast on their "Shedcember" tour.
Shed Seven have announced they will be releasing their first studio album in 16 years.
Announcing the news on Twitter, the Britpop legends wrote: "We are excited to announce that we are releasing our first studio album in 16 years to coincide with our biggest UK tour ever. #Shedcember".
We are excited to announce that we are releasing our first studio album in 16 years to coincide with our biggest UK tour ever. #Shedcember pic.twitter.com/j12axWe3r3— Shed Seven (@shedseven) February 20, 2017
Frontman Rick Witter said of the announcement: "We’ve spent the last couple of years writing and demo-ing secretly and have more than an album's worth of material that we can’t wait to share with you. "We feel now is the right time. We're looking forward to 'Shedcember' where it will be business as usual, you’ll get to hear all the songs you rightly should expect to hear but this time with a light sprinkling of new music to top it all off."
The Chasing Rainbows band will tour with fellow '90s act, Cast, who will join them on dates throughout December.
Tickets go on sale from Friday 24 February 2017.
Photo: Twitter/Shed Seven
The band will appear at the Britpop festival alongside the likes of The Bluetones, Space and Dodgy.
The Rock & Roll All Nite band clearly have a sense of humour.
See these awesome covers of the Faithless anthem on the stuffed musical toy.
Celebrate James Dean Bradfield's birthday with our lyrics quiz!
The Angels singer reckons it "would shock the world for a day".
Find out who else is confirmed for the Cornish festival.
The Men's Needs trio are among the second wave of acts announced for the festival.
Who? Why? How? What? Rock ’n’ roll is full of questions - some more stupid than others. Radio X counts down ten of the great unanswerables, from How Was It For You? to Why Does It Always Rain On Me?
The UK Top 40 is a brutal place to be. Radio X looks at the time when Musical Justice wasn’t seen to be done.
Break ups are inevitable and unavoidable (unfortunately) but, in the depths of that melancholy, music can be your saviour.
So, if you've been in a situation recently where you've loved and lost, Radio X would like to guide you through the five steps of becoming single… and enjoying it.
Comments
Powered by Facebook