Shaun Ryder: “I Always Wanted To Be A Rapper”

Liam Gallagher And Johnny Depp For Glastonbury
More artists have been added to the line-up for this year’s Glastonbury festival.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Happy Mondays and Black Grape frontman has claimed his career could have been a lot different.
Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder has claimed he would rather have been a rapper than a singer.
The Black Grape frontman admits the indie sound of his group Happy Mondays would have been very different if he'd gone in the direction he wanted.
He said: "I never wanted to be a singer, more like a rapper.
"You could say, 'Well, you weren't technically a singer, like Dylan or Rotten weren't - then it's different, right?
"The only reason the Mondays didn't go in that direction was because white dudes didn't do that in 198-fucking-2, know what I mean?
"So we had to adapt into an indie-ish sort of thing, but in my own head, I was a rapping Bob Dylan."
The former star of I’m A Celebrity… is working with Black Grape again this year, band claims he has a plan in mind to promote his new record.
He told Q magazine: "I can't talk too much about it but I've just been offered two different reality shows, which would mean going out on primetime TV every night of the fucking week, and what have I got coming out? A new Black Grape album."
More artists have been added to the line-up for this year’s Glastonbury festival.
The Kaiser Chiefs frontman made an unscheduled appearance at the Rockaoke stage to bang out some hits.
The Comedian and Radio X DJ told James Corden how he tried out for the 90s band.
The star has been airlifted to hospital following an incident in Switzerland.
The Hollywood icon has died aged 88 following a short battle with leukaemia.
To celebrate the release of their How Did We Get So Dark? LP, we'll be hosting a very special night with the Brighton duo on Thursday 15 June.
Let's take a look at some great fictional characters in rock and roll.
We look at a score of the best stage poses by the Muse frontman.
Frustrated by the system? Not got the result you wanted? Brow-beaten by The Man? Music is the answer. Radio X picks fifty of the greatest songs about struggle.
Today is the 6 June, 6/6. What is it about the number six? Some of the best albums have appeared sixth time out.
Comments
Powered by Facebook