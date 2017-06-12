Shaun Ryder: “I Always Wanted To Be A Rapper”

Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder has claimed he would rather have been a rapper than a singer.

The Black Grape frontman admits the indie sound of his group Happy Mondays would have been very different if he'd gone in the direction he wanted.

He said: "I never wanted to be a singer, more like a rapper.

"You could say, 'Well, you weren't technically a singer, like Dylan or Rotten weren't - then it's different, right?

"The only reason the Mondays didn't go in that direction was because white dudes didn't do that in 198-fucking-2, know what I mean?

"So we had to adapt into an indie-ish sort of thing, but in my own head, I was a rapping Bob Dylan."

The former star of I’m A Celebrity… is working with Black Grape again this year, band claims he has a plan in mind to promote his new record.

He told Q magazine: "I can't talk too much about it but I've just been offered two different reality shows, which would mean going out on primetime TV every night of the fucking week, and what have I got coming out? A new Black Grape album."