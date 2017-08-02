WATCH: Shaun Ryder Gives Timeline For New Happy Mondays Album

Line Of Duty Commissioned For Another Two Series
The hit police drama starring Martin Compston and Vicky McClure, is set to return to our screens.
Shaun Ryder reveals timeline for Happy Mondays album
The Step On star spoke to Peter Crouch about his plans for the Manchester band.
The Step On legend told Peter Crouch what year we can expect a new studio release from the Salford band.
Shaun Ryder has revealed he's hoping for a new Happy Mondays album by 2020.
The Manchester man and his bandmate Kermit have released a new Black Grape album in Pop Voodoo, and Ryder revealed that a Happy Mondays LP won't be too far behind.
Asked by Peter Crouch when fans can expect a new record from the Salford band, the Kinky Afro frontman replied: "The thing about The Mondays is, with Black Grape it's just me and Paul ("Kermit" Leveridge).
"With the Mondays you've got Bez, you've got our kid (Paul Ryder), you got Gaz Whelan, you got Rowetta, and everyone's got a say and it's like, 'are we gonna do an album? 'Well I'm doing this and I'm doing that.'"
"But we will do another Mondays album," he insisted. "I'm hoping by 2020 that we'll have a new Mondays album."
The Coldplay frontman paid tribute to the late Chester Bennington by transforming the nu-metal anthem into a heartfelt piano ballad at MetLife stadium.
See Queens Of The Stone Age pay homage to the animated band by mashing up Clint Eastwood with their Feel Good Hit Of The Summer anthem.
Greg Davies has discussed whether he'd reprise the role of Mr. Gilbert, and if he thinks there'll ever be a reunion.
Watch as the rocker reflects on his time in Oasis and insists he'd still consider a reunion "without a doubt".
The bobbies were caught busting a move while working at Camp Bestival this weekend.
We celebrate Yorkshire Day with our favourite bands from the county.
Everyone loves a cameo. Radio X looks at the times that actors, celebrities and other musicians have unexpectedly shown up in rock videos.
Forget debuts, forget the difficult second albums… the moment a lot of bands hit their stride is on their FOURTH LP.
Put your shades on as we take a look at some of the most garish LP sleeves to ever grace the shelves…
