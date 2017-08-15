Russell Brand Talks Sinead O'Connor's Distressing Video

Russell Brand has discussed Sinead O'Connor's heartbreaking video in his latest Trews episode.

Last week, the 50-year-old sparked concern, after she shared a distressing clip from a New Jersey motel on her Facebook page, which candidly and emotionally detailed her ongoing battle with mental illness.

Now, taking to YouTube, Brand has discussed the relationship between mental illness and celebrity, and urged his followers to hope and pray for the star.

Watch his video here, which contains some distressing language:

The comedian commented: "It's interesting to look at this in the context of the career that Sinead O'Connor had. She was a very beautiful, searing person with the great gift of this voice, but always accompanied with a kind of intensity, the moments of controversy.

"Clearly she's a person that's been conflicted, and as we've said before: How could you not be conflicted in this world. There are so many conflicting messages."

He added: "I've noticed a lot when dealing with people that have got self-declared mental issues, that they are seemingly quite sensitive and intuitive, a little bit raw. They've exposed a lot of their gift to the world, and I think it can be a hard thing to carry."

He concluded: "I suppose ultimately we have to hope, pray in fact, that Sinead O'Connor gets better, and that the world gets better".

Brand's video comes after singer-songwriter Fiona Apple shared a video of support for O'Connor, describing her as a "hero".

Watch it below:

Meanwhile, according to The Metro, the Irish singer has posted a second video confirming she is back in hospital, describing her latest ordeal as "unbearable," but insisting she is being treated well.

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives. Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male.

CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone? Click here

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/