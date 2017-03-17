Russell Brand: "I Want To Be A Strictly Judge!”

Kasabian Reveal The UK City With The Best Crowd
The comedian has joked that if his mate Noel Fielding can get the Great British Bake Off gig, then HE can replace Len Goodman…
Russell Brand has joked that he wants to go up for Len Goodman's job as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing after Noel Fielding announced he will be one of the new hosts of The Great British Bake Off when it returns on Channel 4.
The comic has responded to the news that his pal - and fellow “Goth Detective” - Noel Fielding is to take over from Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins as host of The Great British Bake Off with Sandi Toksvig.
He thinks it's so ridiculous, he's suggested he should join the BBC One ballroom show as a judge to replace the departing Len Goodman.
Taking to Twitter after hearing that the Mighty Boosh star is taking on the presenting gig, he wrote: "Right. If @noelfielding11 can do Bake Off I'm replacing Len on Strictly.”
Right. If @noelfielding11 can do Bake Off I'm replacing Len on Strictly.— Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) March 17, 2017
Noel replied that he was “Representing goths in the mainstream”, to which Russell replied: “I think anything you bake should be run by a sniffer dog before anyone vulnerable tastes it.”
Representing goths in the mainstream x x x https://t.co/PkomKCPHjQ— noel fielding (@noelfielding11) March 17, 2017
I think anything you bake should be run by a sniffer dog before anyone vulnerable tastes it https://t.co/Timu6Pz6Ck— Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) March 17, 2017
Noel hailed his new role as a "dream come true", and he's looking forward to working alongside QI host Toksvig when the popular culinary contest moves to Channel 4 this autumn.
He said: "'BBO is one of my favourite shows. I've always loved brightly coloured cakes and Sandi Toksvig so this is a dream come true for me! It's basically the double." Telly has suddenly got a LOT more interesting!
