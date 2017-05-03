WATCH: Russell Brand Demonstrates How To Register To Vote

Russell Brand took some time out at Radio X HQ to show his UK fans how to register for the election on 8 June.

Watch his video above.

The Comedian and Radio X DJ took to his official Facebook page to say: "Hello, Russell Brand here, you remember me? The man who said 'don't vote' and then a little while later I said 'Do vote'"

The Trews star added: "And now, having been at university for one term, I'm here with a new message. It's register to vote."