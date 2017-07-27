WATCH: Russell Brand Discusses Chester Bennington's Suicide

Russell brand has dedicated another Trews episode to the subject of male suicide, following the shocking death of Chester Bennington on Thursday 20 July.

Talking about the tragic phenomenon of men taking their own lives in their middle age, Brand said: "Many are saying that both of these recent suicides are a point to the idea of disillusionment, dissatisfaction, that is more pronounced in the case of famous and successful men, but it's probably something that all men this age experience..."

Speaking of his own experience, he added: "I know I've had thoughts of suicide before, and the reason I've not carried it out is that I've always been fortunate enough to have access to other people, who've said, 'Yeah I've felt like that, don't do anything dramatic about it. There are other ways. This is temporary. This will go by.'"

Brand has previously explored the subject, after the suicide of Chris Cornell, who was Chester Bennington's close friend.

Tragically, the Linkin Park frontman took his own life on what would have been the late Soundgarden and Audioslave singer's 53rd Birthday.

At the news of his passing Chris Cornell's wife, Vicky, took to Twitter to write: "Just when I thought my heart couldn't break any more.....I love you T"

Tributes have continued to pour in for the Numb singer from across the music world.

Jared Leto gave a heartfelt speech about his friend during 30 Seconds To Mars' gig last weekend at Jones Beach Theater.

Jared Leto pays tribute to Chester Bennington See the 30 Seconds To Mars frontman give a heartfelt speech about the Linkin Park singer.

Before playing a moving version of their Alibi track, the Suicide Squad actor said: "It's been a really tough few days. We said goodbye to somebody in recent days who was an amazing artist and an incredible human being. Somebody who I know probably touched almost every body in this entire amphitheatre."

He added: "He taught me so much, and when I close my eyes and think about him, I think about his face, which was always smiling. I think about his heart which he wore on his sleeve."

This week Chris Moyles and the Radio X breakfast team even took a moment to marvel over Bennington's vocal talent.

Watch him play Chester Bennington's isolated vocals on Linkin Park's hit, Numb:

Listen to Chester Bennington's isolated vocal for Numb

See Chester Bennington perform his last ever show with Linkin Park in Birmingham:

Linkin Park - In The End, live in Birmingham, 6 July 2017

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives. Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male.

CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone? Click here

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/

