Russell Brand Auditioned To Be In 5ive

Russell Brand has recalled how he once auditioned for 5ive.

The 42-year-old comedian revealed he tried to join the Keep On Movin' band during one of his drug-induced "frenzies" almost 20 years ago, and he turned up with a bottle of beer in his hand.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Cordon, he said: "As a young man, I made many mistakes, during one of my frenzies brought on by the methamphetamine, I thought that perhaps I'd do rather well in the boyband Five. I believe I sang More Than Words by the band Extreme.

"I'll recreate it if you want but it was a disaster then, and I think it would be even worse now."

But Russell - who welcomed his daughter Mabel into the world earlier this year with his partner Laura Gallacher - believes he could have brought a different edge to the band, who were comprised of Sean Conlon, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson, J Brown and Abz Love.

Speaking on a UK special of Corden's hit evening show, the Radio X DJ mused: "I could have been the maverick in the boyband. The troubled one, the first into rehab one."

