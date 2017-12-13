Russell Brand Marks 15 Years Free Of Drugs And Alcohol

13 December 2017, 11:01

Russell Brand Radio X 2017

The comedian, author, actor and Radio X presenter has taken to Twitter to thank everyone who's helped him on his path to recovery.

Russell Brand has celebrated 15 years to the day of being free and sober of drugs and alcohol.

Taking to Twitter, the comedian wrote: "Fifteen years without drugs and alcohol TODAY. Thanks to everyone that's helped me on The Path. Proof that Recovery can work for everyone."

Russell Brand is currently on his Re: Birth stand-up UK tour, and is set to play Newcastle City Hall tonight (13 December). 

You can also hear the funnyman - who released his Recovery book earlier this year - on Radio X between 11am and 1pm every Sunday, or catch up with the best bits on this special podcast right here. 

