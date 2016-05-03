The Rolling Stones, The Who, Paul McCartney & More Tease "October" Legends Festival

The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and Paul McCartney are among those who have released videos teasing a huge event in October this year.

The legendary acts - alongside The Who, Neil Young and Pink Floyd's Roger Waters - have released videos on their Facebook accounts, fuelling reports that they could be headed for a legends festival from the promoters of Coachella.

See the clips - which all tease the month "October" - below:

It was previously reported that Goldenvoice - the company behind Coachella & Stagecoach - have plans for a festival including the rock n' roll artists this year, which some dubbed "Coachella in October" or "Oldchella".

According to Digital Spy , The Who's Roger Daltrey spilled the beans on Canada's Postmedia Network, saying: "I think it's us and Roger Waters on the same day," he said. "It's a fantastic idea for a festival. It's the greatest remains of our era."

He added: "It's a great idea. I just hope a lot of normal fans can get tickets before they get snatched up."

