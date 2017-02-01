This footage shows off what a ridiculously good voice Rag N Bone Man has

TRNSMT Festival Not Replacing T In The Park, Says Organiser
The new Scottish festival has been scheduled on the weekend that T in the Park would have traditionally taken place.
Seriously though, this is incredible.
A lot of people are talking about Rag N' Bone Man at the moment; he's already won the Brits Critics Choice award and his track Human is inescapable. And the Sussex bred singer is just getting started.
If you're not too familiar with Rag N Bone Man's work (or even if you're not yet sold on Mr. Graham) check out the below video. Filmed by @louloute3 on Instagram, the footage is taken from Soul Man's Paris show. Not only is it a beautiful rendition of his hit Human, it also brings his incredible voice to the forefront.
Rag N Bone Man - Human
Check out Rag N Bone Man's incredible voice!
00:59
Stunning.
Rg N Bone Man is one of our tips for 2017. Check out the full list of new bands and artists now.
