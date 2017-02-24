Ricky Gervais Forced To Leave Stage Amid "Heart Attack" Fears

According to reports, the comedian had to take a 10-minute-break during his show at Bristol’s Colston Hall.

Ricky Gervais in 2016

Ricky Gervais was forced to leave the stage mid-show when he feared he was suffering from a "heart attack".

As the Evening Standard reports, the comedian was performing his stand-up show in Colston Hall in Bristol on Wednesday night (22 February), when he was taking ill.

Taking to his official Twitter after the show, the Life Of The Road star wrote: "Thanks to the amazing audience in Bristol tonight. They even laughed when I thought I was having a heart attack."

Fans were quick to ask after The Office creator, who later confirmed he was absolutely "fine".

However, one joked that if the Extras man was going to have a heart attack, he'd appreciate it if he could wait till after they saw him live.

Gervais later tweeted pictures of himself laid up in bed, confirming he had "a little bug of some sort".

See his series of tweets below: 

