Ricky Gervais Forced To Leave Stage Amid "Heart Attack" Fears

According to reports, the comedian had to take a 10-minute-break during his show at Bristol’s Colston Hall.
Ricky Gervais was forced to leave the stage mid-show when he feared he was suffering from a "heart attack".
As the Evening Standard reports, the comedian was performing his stand-up show in Colston Hall in Bristol on Wednesday night (22 February), when he was taking ill.
Taking to his official Twitter after the show, the Life Of The Road star wrote: "Thanks to the amazing audience in Bristol tonight. They even laughed when I thought I was having a heart attack."
Thanks to the amazing audience in Bristol tonight. They even laughed when I thought I was having a heart attack. #Humanity . pic.twitter.com/BtTg8Y8p4w— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 22, 2017
Fans were quick to ask after The Office creator, who later confirmed he was absolutely "fine".
However, one joked that if the Extras man was going to have a heart attack, he'd appreciate it if he could wait till after they saw him live.
@rickygervais if your gonna have a heart attack can you please wait until the 7th lol that will be after I see you in Cardiff!— Mark Williams (@M_A_R_K_1) February 22, 2017
Gervais later tweeted pictures of himself laid up in bed, confirming he had "a little bug of some sort".
See his series of tweets below:
I don't think I died, but I'm not a doctor. pic.twitter.com/Sz550RRtM0— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 23, 2017
Think I've got a little bug of some sort. Blocked up, bit hot, sore stomach. Also I'm foaming at the mouth and terrified of water. Weird.— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 23, 2017
Could be morning sickness. pic.twitter.com/gdGLjeU0GG— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 23, 2017
