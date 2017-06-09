Watch Rik Mayall's Throwback Nintendo Adverts

Today marks the anniversary of Rik Mayall's sad passing on 9 June 2014.

And, while it's hard to believe we've been without the Bottom legend for three years, we can console ourselves with all the great comedy he left behind.

Recently we stumbled across the star's Nintendo ads back in 1993, and its reminded us just how great he was.

The video - which was uploaded by YouTube account Applemask back in 2014 - sees the Drop Dead Fred star flog every thing from Zelda and Streetfighter to Tetrus 2 on the Game Boy.